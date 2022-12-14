Number of flood evacuees rise in Kelantan, Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees dropped in Pahang and Terengganu, while those in Kelantan and Perak rose slightly as of 8 pm.

In PAHANG, the number of evacuees dropped to 435 people compared to 449 this evening, with 258 of them taking shelter at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Semantan in Temerloh compared to 339 this evening, while the number of evacuees in two centres in Bera were unchanged at 35.

Pekan district, however, recorded a rise in evacuees, from 68 people to 142 people being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sinar Mutiara in Sungai Miang tonight.

The water level of Sungai Triang in Bera is still at danger level while five rivers, Sungai Jempol and Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku, Maran; Sungai Pahang in Paloh Hinai, Pekan; Sungai Belat, Kuantan and Sungai Keratong, Rompin are at warning level.

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees dropped to 80 people from 24 families from 103 people from 28 families this evening, with 66 of them being housed in Kuala Terengganu, Besut (12) and Setiu (two).

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees rose slightly to 2,018 people from 635 families in Pasir Mas from 1,997 people from 626 families this evening.

They are being housed in seven relief centres, with 712 people in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Kedai Tanjong (47), SK Gual Periok (544), Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (73), PPS Putat Tujoh (157), SK Kubang Kual (251) and SK Sri Kiambang (234).

Meanwhile in PERAK, 154 people from 40 families were being housed in four relief centres, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abd Rahman Talib (SMART), Hilir Perak; Sek Agama Rakyat Padang Serai, Manjung; Dewan Sek Keb Slim River, Mualim and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Tersusun Teluk Memali.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees remained at 51 people from 15 families at 8 pm with Segamat being the only district still affected. They are being housed in Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak and Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya.

According to the Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) as of 6.55 pm, a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert was issued for the districts of Johor Bahru, Mersing, Kulai and Kota Tinggi, lasting till 10 pm. - Bernama