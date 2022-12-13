Number of flood evacuees rises in Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Johor, remains unchanged in Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in four states namely Pahang, Perak, Terengganu and Johor registered an increase this morning and remained unchanged in Kelantan.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees had risen to 449 people compared to 444 last night.

State Disaster Management Secretariat (JPBN) said 346 people were being housed at a relief centre in Temerloh, Bera (two centres, 35 people) and Pekan (one centre, 68 people).

The secretariat also reported that the water in Sungai Triang in Bera has passed the danger level, while two others are at the warning level, namely Sungai Pahang in Paloh Hinai, Pekan and Sungai Jempol in Maran.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Pekan this morning while in Temerloh and Bera this afternoon and evening.

In Perak, two more relief centres were opened in Mualim and Manjung districts to accommodate 175 people from 43 families as of midnight last night.

MetMalaysia also predicted thunderstorms and heavy rain to hit several districts namely Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak.

In Terengganu, the number of flood evacuees increased slightly to 199 people from 53 families this morning compared to 196 people from 52 families last night.

State JPBN secretariat said that as of 8 am, seven relief centres had been opened in six districts namely Kuala Terengganu (84 evacuees), Kuala Nerus (54), Dungun (24), Kemaman (23), Besut (12) and Setiu (two).

In Segamat, Johor, 50 people from Kampung Kuala Paya, Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5 were evacuated to a relief centre.

Based on the data from the Drainage and Irrigation Department, the water level of Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Segamat, has exceeded the warning level with a reading of 19.79 metres, while the same river in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, is at the warning level of nine metres.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, remained at 1,929 from 601 families in seven relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Kedai Tanjong, SK Gual Periok, Masjid Mukim Padang Licin, Putat Tujoh, SK Kubang Kual and SK Sri Kiambang. - Bernama