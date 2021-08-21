Number of flood evacuees rises in Perak; drops in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Perak continued to increase this afternoon, while Kedah recorded a slight drop in the number of flood victims.

In Perak, the number of flood evacuees has increased this afternoon, with 186 people being placed in four PPS in two districts, compared with 149 people reported this morning.

A spokesman for the Perak State Disaster Management Committee said that a PPS was opened at 10 am today, to house 11 people from five families at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Alor Pongsu in Kerian.

“The number of flood evacuees at PPS SK Changkat Lobak has also increased to 55 people from 15 families this afternoon, compared with only 18 people this morning.

“Also, the number of flood victims housed at the PPS SK Matang remained at 107 people, and those given shelter at PPS Sungai Baru hall, Trong also remained at 13,” he said.

The PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Smart Batu 8, Jalan Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan, was closed at 1 pm as the flood situation at Batu 8 and Lorong Sidang Osman in Changkat Jong, has gradually eased.

Meanwhile, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), in its tweet, said that the Alor Pongsu lay-bys along the North-South Expressway, in both directions, are still closed to all vehicles, due to the floods.

In Kedah, PPS SK Siong, near Baling, which was activated at 3 am today, was also closed at 9 am after five victims from one family were allowed to return home.

A spokesman for the Kedah branch of Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement, said that currently, only two PPS are still in operation in Yan, namely, PPS SMK Agama Yan and PPS SK Teroi.

“However, currently, no flood evacuees are being housed at the centres,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, the water surges from the waterfall areas at the foot of the Gunung Jerai has caused floods that affected around 1,000 houses in Yan and Kuala Muda, besides causing four deaths so far.- Bernama