Number of flood evacuees rises in Sabah, drops in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,166 people were at flood relief centres in two states this evening, with the number of evacuees rising in Sabah and dropping in Johor.

In Sabah, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the number of flood evacuees in four districts rose to 1,641 from 594 families compared to 1,532 from 560 families this morning.

The number of flood evacuees in Telupid district increased to 335 from 93 families, compared to 226 from 59 families this morning.

Pitas had 1,152 evacuees from 450 families, Paitan 111 (from 40 families) and Lahad Datu 43 (from 11 families).

Telupid had the highest number of relief centres, at seven, followed by Paitan (three), Pitas (two) and Lahad Datu (one).

In Johor, the JPBN said that the number of flood evacuees decreased to 1,525 as at 4 pm compared to 2,138 this morning.

Five relief centres were closed, leaving only 17 open in four districts.

Batu Pahat had the highest number of evacuees at 883, followed by Mersing (329), Kota Tinggi (223) and Segamat (90).

Meanwhile in Pahang, all the 27 flood evacuees in Rompin had returned to their homes, allowing for the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Denai to be closed. - Bernama