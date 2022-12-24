Number of flood evacuees up in Sabah, Sarawak, Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees placed at temporary relief centres in Sabah, Sarawak and Perak continued to increase while those in Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor dropped yesterday.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims evacuated to the relief centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa, Kota Belud rose to 68 from 21 families tonight compared to 13 people from five families yesterday.

Apart from that, the high tide phenomenon saw 276 people from 61 families being moved to two relief centres in Pitas yesterday, compared to 223 from 52 families yesterday, as a precaution.

In SARAWAK, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) reported that the number of evacuees increased to 363 people from 93 families as of 9 pm yesterday, compared to 305 people from 73 families yesterday evening.

All the victims have been placed at seven relief centres, involving two in Bau, three in Samarahan and one each in Serian and Kuching, while the centre at the Ladong Community Hall in Sebuyau was closed yesterday.

In PERAK, 65 people from 16 families are still housed at two relief centres in Hilir Perak and Bagan Datuk as of 8 pm yesterday.

The JPBN Secretariat said the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Abd Rahman Talib (SMART) recorded a slight increase in the number of evacuees, with 51 victims from 10 families from the Hilir Perak district.

It said that the centre previously had 37 people from seven families, namely residents from Kampung Batu 7, Lorong Mesra Changkat Jong.

In KELANTAN, 17,398 evacuees from 5,818 families are still seeking shelter at the relief centres yesterday, dropping from 18,924 people from 6,182 families in the evening.

The JPBN Secretariat said all the evacuees are placed at 48 relief centres in the districts of Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Tumpat and Bachok.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in TERENGGANU also dropped from 23,634 this evening to 20,552 tonight, with all evacuees being placed at 153 relief centres in the eight districts.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees housed at one relief centre in Segamat dropped by two to 32 people as of 8 pm yesterday. - Bernama