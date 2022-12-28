Number of flood victims down in Perak, unchanged in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The situation in flood-hit areas in Perak has improved further with a drop in the number of evacuees this morning while that in Kelantan, Terengganu, Sarawak and Sabah are unchanged.

In PERAK, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secreteriat said that the number of evacuees decreased to 35 people from six families, compared to 42 people from eight families last night.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees at two relief centers in Pasir Mas remained at 31 people from 12 families this morning, according to the infobencanajkmv2.jkm.gov.my website.

In TERENGGANU, the JPBN secretariat informed 53 people from 12 families remained at the relief centre at Kampung La Mosque in Besut.

In SARAWAK, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at seven people who were placed at Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Lutong in Sebuyau.

In SABAH, the number of evacuees in Kota Belut remained the same at 135 people from 56 families, with 62 people from 26 families being housed in Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan, while Dewan Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Chung Hwa is housing the remaining 73 poeple from 30 families.

There is also no change in the number of residents evacuated due to the king tide phenomenon with 1,454 people from 298 families.

Of the total, 668 people from 121 families were housed at a relief centre in Sandakan, while 766 people from 177 families were at six centres in Pitas. - Bernama