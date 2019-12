JOHOR BARU: The number of flood victims at temporary evacuation centers in Segamat was reduced to 343 from 81 families this morning, compared to 432 from 100 families yesterday afternoon.

Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon chairman Tan Chen Choon in a statement said that as of 8am, all of them had been staying at nine temporary relief centers.

All affected include residents of Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Pogoh, Kampung Gemereh, Kampung Spang Loi, Kampung Kuala Paya, Kampung Tandong, Kampung Sanglang, Kampung Kuing Patah and Kampung Bukit Tunggal.

The villages are located in Mukim Gemereh, Pogoh, Jementah and Buloh Kasap.

He said at this time the weather in Segamat was sunny, but the residents could not return as their homes were still flooded with water as high as 0.3 meters.

Meanwhile, flood victims in Kelantan remained at 187 with 72 families still being housed in three temporary relief centers in Pasir Mas as of 8.00 am today.

InfoBencanaJKM application shows that 21 victims from seven families were housed in SK Tok Deh Primary School, 93 victims from 44 families in SK Bakong and 73 victims from 21 families in SK Kedai Tanjong.

The floods in Kelantan have almost receded completely following favorable weather over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website showed that Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, had reached the danger level of 9 meters, while Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat had returned to the alert level with a reading of 2.03 meters while all other major rivers were at normal levels.

Kelantan police have confirmed five victims throughout the first and second waves of floods so far. — Bernama