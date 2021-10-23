Number of flood victims drop in Melaka, Unchanged in Selangor and Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Melaka has improved this afternoon with the number of victims at temporary relief centres declining, however, the situation in Selangor and Perak remains the same.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees dropped to 305 people from 83 families this afternoon, compared to 550 victims from 145 families this morning with three relief centres closed, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Katil, SMK Tun Mutahir and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Shuh Yen.

Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said of the total victims, 108 people from 26 families were sheltered at SK Ayer Molek.

He said a total of 85 individuals from 28 families were placed in three relief centres in Alor Gajah involving Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal, SJKC Sin Wah and SK Telok Berembang, while 112 victims from 29 families were housed at SMK Seri Bemban and SK Tehel.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, 19 flood victims from six families were housed in two relief centres after floods hit their homes on Wednesday.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee, the victims involved nine men and 10 women from Kampung Sungai Temelok, Trong, Taiping and Kampung Sungai Rentaka, Matang who are housed at SK Temelok and SK Matang relief centres.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a tweet on its official Twitter said that thunderstorms and heavy rains were expected this afternoon in several places in the state involving Hulu Perak, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim.

Meanwhile, in SELANGOR, the National Disaster Control Centre portal stated that as of 12.19pm today, the number of flood victims at six relief centres in Sepang remained the same as this morning, namely 219 victims from 54 families.

The relief centres are Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Dato Ahmad Razali with 60 victims; SRA Kampung Giching (56 victims); SRA Kampung Labu Lanjut (51 victims); SRA Dengkil (44 victims); Labu Lanjut MPKK Hall (seven victims) and Kampung Giching MPKK Community Hall with one victim.

