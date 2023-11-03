Number of flood victims drop significantly in Johor, Pahang and Malacca

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in three states - Johor, Pahang and Melaka - has dropped from 45,302 in the afternoon to 43,198 as at 8 pm tonight.

In Johor, the number of flood victims dropped from 44,779 as at 2pm today to 42,770 as at 8pm tonight.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said 12,159 families were staying at 154 temporary flood relief centres (PPS) that remained in operation in four districts.

“Batu Pahat remained the worst affected, recording 39,800 victims from 11,182 families followed by Muar with 1,532 victims from (457 families); Tangkak with 1,037 victims (412 families); and Segamat has 401 victims (108 families),“ said JPBN in the statement.

Meanwhile, water level at six rivers remained at the danger level, especially Sungai Batu Pahat at Empangan Bekok (Batu Pahat) where the level recorded was 19.63 meter (m); Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong (Muar) registered 4.14m and the reading in Sungai Senggarang, Senggarang (Batu Pahat) was 3.57m.

In Pahang, the JPBN secretariat reported that the number of victims in Rompin did not change much at 169 remained at two PPS as at 8pm compared with 170 this afternoon.

In Malacca, the number of victims who remained in Jasin dropped to 259 from 61 families as at 8pm tonight compared with 353 from 90 families recorded at 2pm in five PPS.

The JPBN secretariat reported that Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Mendapat housed 13 victims, SK Parit Penghulu (104), SK Parit Gantong (19), SK Batu Gajah (112) and SK Sungai Rambai (11). - Bernama