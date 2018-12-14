Number of flood victims drops slightly in Kuantan

KUANTAN: The number of flood victims in Kuantan decreased slightly by noon today, with 421 people still remaining at the flood relief centres as compared to 435 people this morning.

Pahang Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Col (PA) Zainal Yusof in a statement here today said, seven relief centres were still operating as at noon today.

“The evacuees are from 112 families. The centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Cherating is sheltering 122 evacuees; 77 evacuees from 19 families are being housed at SK Kempadang; while 69 evacuees from 22 families are at SK Sg Karang.

“Fifty six evacuees from 17 families are seeking shelter at SK Beserah; SK Sungai Isap Murni has 41 evacuees from nine families; Balok Community Hall, 31 evacuees from five families and 25 evacuees from seven families are at SK Sungai Ular,” he added. — Bernama