Number of flood victims drops to 705 in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at relief centres in Johor has dropped to 705 people from 206 families at 8 am today, from 1,044 people yesterday afternoon.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the evacuees were at 17 relief centres, with Muar registering the most number of victims at 367, followed by Segamat (326) and Tangkak (12).

“The Sungai Muar station in Bukit Kepong, Muar remains at the danger level but is on a declining trend while the Sungai Muar station in Buloh Kasap, Segamat is at the warning level and also on a declining trend.

“Bright weather has been reported throughout the state, including in the districts still affected by floods,” he said in a statement today.

He said Jalan Felda Bukit Aping in Kota Tinggi remains closed to all traffic following a landslide.

In MELAKA, state director of Civil Defence Force Lt Kol (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood victims remained at 15 people from five families at a relief centre in Jasin as at 8 am today. - Bernama