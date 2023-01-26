Number of flood victims in Johor rises to 5,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor, Sabah and Pahang continues to increase yesterday following continuous heavy rain.

In JOHOR, a total of 5,000 people have been relocated to 51 relief centres as of 10pm, compared to 4,368 yesterday evening, as Pontian becomes the seventh district to be hit by floods after Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Mersing, Batu Pahat and Muar.

According to a statement from the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), Segamat was the most affected, with 1,784 victims from 501 families, followed by Kluang (1,239 people from 358 families) and Mersing (851 people from 258 families).

“In Kota Tinggi, the number of victims evacuated is 706 from 169 families, Muar (206 people from 46 families), Batu Pahat (196 people from 54 families), while Pontian (18 people from four families),” it said.

The readings at five rivers in the state also exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Muar (at Sungai Gemas estuary) at 19.25m, Sungai Segamat (9.23m), Sungai Segamat (Segamat Kecil) (37.56m), Sungai Kahang (Kampung Contoh) (16.12m) and Sungai Pontian Besar (11.16m).

In SABAH, the number of flood victims rose drastically to 1,421 people from 495 families who were housed at 17 relief centres in four districts compared to 607 people from 139 families yesterday evening.

According to the Sabah JPBN, three districts recorded a sudden increase, namely Kota Marudu with 806 victims (356 families), Kudat with 381 victims (77 families) and Paitan with 155 victims (44 families).

In Pitas, the number of evacuees remained at 79 people from 21 families who are taking shelter at three relief centres.

In PAHANG, the number of evacuees in the Rompin district increased to 138 people from 42 families, compared to 97 people from 28 families yesterday evening.

The JPBN secretariat informed that 91 victims from 29 families were housed at the relief centre at Balai Raya Setajam, Balai Raya Bukit Lepas (40 people from 11 families) and Balai Raya Bandar Pewira Jaya (seven victims from two families). - Bernama