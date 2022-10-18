Number of flood victims in Kedah continues to drop

ALOR SETAR: The number of food evacuees currently seeking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kedah has dropped to 49 people as of 4 pm today compared to 67 yesterday.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusoff said this is following the closure of the Sekolah Menengah Changloon PPS this evening that prior to this housed 24 victims from five families.

“All the victims from Kampung Nangmah, Kampung Paya Lantau and Kampung Nangmi in Kubang Pasu district who were placed at the PPS since yesterday morning were allowed to return home after flood waters receded,” he said in a statement here today.

To date, only one PPS was still operating in the state, namely the one at Dewan Syifak, Padang Matsirat in Langkawi where 49 flood victims from 12 families have been seeking shelter since Sunday.

“The number of victims there rose slightly to 43 individuals from 11 families yesterday,” he said.

Among the areas affected by floods in Langkawi were Kampung Atas, Kampung Limbung Putra, Kampung Buluh Penyumpit and Kampung Bukit Kemboja, he said. - Bernama