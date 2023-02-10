Number of flood victims in Kedah drops to 67

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah dropped to 67 people from 23 families as of 8am today compared to 114 from 36 families last night.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) disaster management secretariat division chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said only two relief centres are still operating in the Kota Setar district.

In a statement today, he said 63 people from 22 families are still at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Aman relief centre, while a family of four are taking shelter the SK Seri Gunung relief centre.

He said should the weather be favourable and the flood waters recede completely, all evacuees will be allowed to return home today. - Bernama