Number of flood victims in Kedah increases to 239

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah has risen to 239 from 63 families as of 8am today as compared to 216 victims from 55 families yesterday.

A Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Kedah spokesman said, two new relief centres were opened in Baling district last night to house 47 victims from 16 families following heavy rain in the district since yesterday evening.

“Twenty-six victims are being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Pari relief centre which opened at 9pm while another 21 were evacuated to SK Siong at 10.25pm,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, he said two other relief centres namely the Banggol Derom Community Hall and SK Titi Gantung, which were closed yesterday, were reopened to house 55 victims from 13 families.

Meanwhile the SK Bandar relief centre which housed 12 victims from two families was closed yesterday .

In Pendang, 137 victims from 34 families are still at Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah, since they were evacuated on Oct 24.

-Bernama