Number of flood victims in Kedah increases to 546

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah has increased to 546 from 160 families as of 8am today compared to 523 people from 159 families last night.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force Kedah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said 11 more people were evacuated in Pendang district last night and 26 people in the Kota Setar district.

However, one relief centre in Pokok Sena district, namely at the Sungai Durian Mosque which housed 14 victims from six families was closed yesterday, he said in a statement today.

In Pendang, 199 victims are taking shelter at Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah, while 22 people are still at the Surau Permatang relief centre in Pokok Sena and 46 people at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Langgar in Kota Setar.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 279 evacuees were still housed at seven relief centres in Baling, namely at SK Tanjung Pari, SK Siong, Banggol Derom Community Hall, SK Titi Gantung, SK Tengku Putera, SK Pulai and SK Keda. — Bernama