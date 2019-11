KOTA BHARU: The number of evacuees sheltered at temporary relief centers (PPS) in Kelantan remained at 198 as at 8 pm today.

According to InfoBencanaJKM application, a total of 161 victims were still being housed in six PPS involving 39 people at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kelewek, two at SK Bukit Panau, 23 at SK Alor Pasir, 17 at SK Kulim, 33 at the Kampung Padang Kijang Multipurpose Hall and 47 people Masjid Mukim Kuala Kepok.

Meanwhile, 37 victims are sheltered at PPS Machang while a PPS at the Kuala Krai Veterinary Office was shut down after all victims were allowed to return home this afternoon.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) website at http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my showed that the water level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang has exceeded the dangerous level at 9.29 meters compared to dangerous level of 9.0 meters.

Sungai Lebir at Tualang, Kuala Krai meanwhile, exceeded the alert level at 31.86 meters (alert level is 31 meters) while Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai also surpassed the alert level at 21.39 meters (alert level 20.0 meters) and Sungai Kelantan at Kusial, 13.39 (alert level 12 meters). — Bernama