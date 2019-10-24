Number of flood victims in Perak drops

IPOH: The number of victims in temporary evacuation centres in Perak has dropped to 187 people from 46 families compared to 308 people from 79 families recorded this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department portal, as of 12.15pm today, two evacuation centres located in the Hilir Perak and Kerian districts were still operating.

In Hilir Perak, a total of 104 victims from 26 families are still being sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan compared to 231 people involving 61 families in the morning.

“However, in Kerian, the number of victims at SK Changkat Lobak in Selama has increased slightly to 83 victims from 20 families this afternoon compared to 77 people from 18 families this morning,” the portal said. — Bernama