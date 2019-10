IPOH: As of this afternoon, 278 victims from 81 families were housed at three temporary relief centres (TRC) in three districts in the state, namely, Hilir Perak, Larut Matang and Selama and Batang Padang.

A State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat spokesman said the figures showed an increase in the number of flood victims this afternoon compared to 194 victims from 58 families this morning.

He said a new TRC had been opened at the Surau Kampung Jawa Trong Community Hall (CH) in the Larut Matang and Selama district housing 17 victims from six families.

He said the Hilir Perak district recorded the highest number of victims, namely, 180 people from 48 families who were sent to the TRC at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan.

‘’The victims were from Kampung Batu 9, Kampung Batu Tujuh, Lorong Mesra Batu Tujuh Setengah, Lorong Sidang Osman and Batu 8,’’ he said.

According to the spokesman, the number of victims housed at the Kampung Sungai Klah Baru CH TRC in the Batang Padang district stayed at 81 residents from 27 families from Kampung Sungai Klah Baru, Sungkai.

‘’Meanwhile, 21 victims from eight families in Kampung Malau Baru, Lenggong who were sent to the Kampung Malau CH TRC, prior to this, had been allowed home after the TRC was fully closed at 10.30am today. — Bernama