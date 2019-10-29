Number of flood victims in Perak increasing

IPOH: The number of flood victims in Perak increased this afternoon, with 642 residents from 162 families being housed in seven temporary relief centres (PPS).

The number of flood victims was 617 residents from 157 families in four districts when recorded at 8am today.

According to a State Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the Hilir Perak district had the highest number of flood victims, with 351 victims from 91 families at three PPS.

“A total of 225 victims from 56 families were housed at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan Municipal Council, Langkap (83 victims, 21 families) and SK Dato’ Yahya Subban (43 victims, 14 families),” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of victims placed in two PPSs in Kerian district remained at 188 victims from 48 families, namely at SK Changkat Lobak (149 victims, 35 families), while 39 victims from 13 families were at Parit Haji Aman Hall.

According to the spokesman, in the Batang Padang district, 53 victims of the 12 families were still taking shelter at the Kampung Haji Tahir Multipurpose Hall, Tapah, while 50 victims from 11 families were transferred to the Sekolah Agama Rakyat in Padang Serai at Manjung district. — Bernama