Number of flood victims in Perak rises to 284

IPOH: The number of flood victims in three districts in Perak has risen to 284 people from 78 families this afternoon, compared to 222 people in the morning.

A spokesman for the Perak State Disaster Management Committee said a total of 68 victims from 19 families were currently housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Alor Pongsu in Kerian district, compared to 44 people reported earlier today.

“In the same district, the number of flood evacuees at PPS SK Changkat Lobak also increased to 104 people from 25 families. In the Larut Matang and Selama district, the number of flood victims at SK Matang has dropped to 102 people from 107 people this morning,” he said.

He said another PPS was opened in the Kampar district at 11am today, namely at Kampung Batu 20 Multipurpose Hall, to accommodate 10 victims from two families.

Meanwhile, PLUS Malaysia Berhad, in a Twitter post, said that as of 1.30pm today, only heavy vehicles can pass through the flooded area after the Alor Pongsu Toll Plaza exit (outside the PLUS maintenance area). — Bernama