KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Sabah continued to rise when 1,210 people from 375 families were placed at 15 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in several districts as of noon today.

According to a statement from the Sabah Disaster Management Committee, 323 victims from 102 families were placed at four PPS in Kota Belud and 634 people from 192 families placed in eight PPS in Tenom.

“In addition, 62 victims from 20 families have been placed in a PPS in Papar, 19 from five families in a PPS in Penampang and 49 from 12 families in a PPS in Beaufort,“ the statement said.

It also stated that 152 villages in 11 districts in Sabah have been affected by heavy rains last Saturday. — Bernama