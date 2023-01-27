Number of flood victims in Sabah surpasses 8,000 mark as at 2 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims evacuated to relief centres in four states continues to be on the rise with the number in Sabah surpassing the 8,000 mark as at 2 pm today.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat in a statement said the number of evacuees currently taking shelter in 33 relief centres in the state had increased to 8,523 people from 2,966 families from 6,843 people from 2,412 families recorded this morning.

Kota Marudu had the highest number of evacuees at 6,150 from 2,208 families who were being accommodated at 12 relief centres; followed by Pitas with 1,522 victims from 530 families; Paitan with 718 victims from 199 families; Tawau with 109 victims from 24 families; and Telupid with 24 victims from five families.

In Pahang, the PPBN secretariat reported a slight increase in the number of flood evacuees in the state this afternoon.

A total of 327 victims from 99 families were reported at three relief centres in Rompin as at 2 pm, compared to 323 victims from 97 families this morning.

Among the three relief centres, the one in Kampung Setajam had the highest number at 165, followed by the ones in Kampung Rekoh (122) and Bukit Lepas (40).

In Johor, the number of evacuees in seven districts dropped slightly to 3,676 people this afternoon from 4,868 people recorded at 8 am.

Johor PPBN secretariat said 10 relief centres had also been closed, one each in Pontian, Mersing and Muar, three in Kota Tinggi and two each in Segamat and Kluang.