KUCHING: The number of flood victims evacuated in Sarawak rose to 186 this morning, compared to 171 reported last night.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement today, said four relief centres are currently operating in two flood-affected districts.

Serian district recorded the highest number of flood victims with 159 people, which were housed at three relief centres, namely Dewan Kampung Lintang Baru, Dewan Kampung Betong Kenawit and Kampung Rimba Padi, while 27 victims were housed at Dewan Masyarakat Lubok Buntin in Simunjan district.

The second wave of floods in Sarawak began last Saturday after the village area in Teluk Buntin, Simunjan was inundated due to continuous heavy rain for several days and the high tide phenomenon that occurred concurrently.

The weekly weather forecast issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department stated that the weather conditions are expected to last throughout this week. -Bernama