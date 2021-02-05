Number of flood victims in Sarawak rises to 577

KUCHING, Feb 4: The number of evacuees in the third wave of floods that hit Sarawak since last Tuesday has risen to 577 people with 10 relief centres (PPS) opened as of 6 pm today.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said four relief centres each were opened in Serian and Simunjan, and another two in Samarahan.

In Serian, the relief centre at Dewan Buk Jan was opened at 9 am today to accommodate 29 victims, while the other relief centres are at SK Tanah Puteh (138 victims), Dewan Kampung Lintang Baru (41 victims) and Serian Community Hall (80 victims).

Apart from that, 31 people have been evacuated to the PPS at SK Tebakang,while 41 evacuees were housed at Dewan Kampung Siabi Entukuh, which was opened since last Tuesday.

In Simunjan, four relief centres were opened, namely at Lubok Buntin Community Hall, with 27 evacuees, Dewan Mesra Simunjan (47 victims), Dewan Kampung Entangor Sebuyau (37 victims) and Masjid Kampung Seruyuk Sebuyau (67 victims).

Meanwhile, in Samarahan district, a total of 23 evacuees were being accommodated at the PPS at Dewan Suarah Kota Samarahan, while eight others are at the Kampung Bangka Semong Multipurpose Hall,

Another relief centre, at Dewan Sukan Tatau in Bintulu, provides accommodation to eight evacuees, while the PPS at SK Nanga Embuau in Song, Kapit, was closed at 3.15 pm today after all the 77 flood victims were allowed to return to their homes.- Bernama