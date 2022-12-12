Number of flood victims increases in T’ganu, Kelantan, Johor and Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Terengganu, Kelantan, Johor and Perak increased as of 8pm yesterday, while Pahang recorded a slight decrease from 581 to 561 victims, placed in 11 relief centres.

The Pahang State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) informed that the Temerloh district still recorded the highest number of victims with 383, followed by Lipis (83), Raub (48), Bera (27) and Jerantut (20).

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims increased to 593 people from 151 families compared to 546 from 137 families yesterday.

The Terengganu JBPN Secretariat said that Dungun was the latest district to be hit by floods, in addition to Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Setiu, and Kemaman, with a total of 10 relief centres opened so far.

Kemaman still recorded the highest number of victims, namely 282 individuals placed in three relief centres, while 220 victims were placed in two relief centres in Kuala Nerus.

In Kuala Terengganu, 48 victims were placed in two relief centres; Dungun (39 victims in two relief centres) and Setiu (four victims in one centre).

In KELANTAN, four relief centres in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas were currently housing 1,049 people from 341 families, with the centre at SK Tok Deh housing the most number of victims with 590; SK Gual Periok (282); Putat Tujoh (83) and SK Kubang Gual (94).

In JOHOR, 27 victims were placed at a relief centre in Segamat, up from 22 at noon yesterday.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) in a statement said that the victims comprised nine families from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5, who were being housed at the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall, and that the flood was believed to have occurred due to the overflowing of Sungai Muar.

Data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage showed that the water level of Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Segamat, had exceeded the danger level with a reading of 20m, while Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat was at the warning level of 8.87m.

In PERAK, the number of victims placed at the SMK Abd Rahman Talib in Teluk Intan increased from 117 to 125 since it was opened on Friday.

According to the Perak JPBN Secretariat, this involved 29 families, and among the areas affected were Kampung Batu 7, Batu 8 and Batu 9 in Changkat Jong in the Hilir Perak district. - Bernama