Number of flood victims nationwide rises to 1,351

PUTRAJAYA: The number of flood victims evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) nationwide has risen to 1,351 from 386 families as at 4pm from only 420 people from 101 families recorded at 8am today.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) report, Baling district in Kedah recorded the highest number of evacuees at 804 from 231 families and they were now taking shelter at eight PPS.

In Johor, 155 people from 35 families have been evacuated to four PPS, two each in Pontian and Batu Pahat.

The report also stated that Jelebu in Negri Sembilan was also hit by floods, forcing 152 victims from 41 families to be evacuated to five PPS.

In Selangor, two PPS had been opened in Kuala Selangor to provide shelter to 110 flood victims from 29 families.

The report also said the number of people evacuated due to floods in Perak had reached 100, while in Penang, 31.

It was also reported that Jalan Bagan Serai heading to Alor Pongsu and Selama in Kerian had been closed to all traffic. — Bernama