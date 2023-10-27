Number of flood victims rises in Perak, another PPS opens

IPOH: The number of flood victims in Perak increased to 324 people from 99 families this morning compared to last night with another temporary relief centre (PPS) opened.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat in a statement said all the victims were placed in four PPS, namely 207 victims from 66 families were relocated to the PPS in Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall and 38 victims from 15 families in Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall (MPTI) in Langkap.

“The PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak in Kerian is housing 41 victims from nine families while the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kerunai PPS in Hulu Perak is sheltering 76 victims from 20 families,“ according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that the water level of Sungai Bidor exceeded the danger level when it recorded a height of 3.82 meters compared to the normal level at 2 metres while Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang was at the warning level when it rose to 13.48 meters compared to the normal level of 10 meters.

The same situation also occurred in Sungai Kerian in Selama when the water level rose to 11.28 meters compared to the normal level of 10 metres.

The Perak Public Works Department (JKR) also said that Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama is still closed to all vehicles due to landslides and the public can use the alternative route on Jalan Pintasan Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid.

Apart from that, Jalan Proton City in the Mualim district is also closed to vehicles in both directions due to landslides while in Kerian, Jalan Selama route is only open to heavy vehicles and the public is instructed to use the alternative road on Jalan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah Bypass. - Bernama