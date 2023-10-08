Number of hardcore poor household heads drops in Perak

IPOH: A total of 6,617 hardcore poor household heads have been recorded as of July 31 in Perak, said state Development Office director Datuk Shamshuzaman Sulaiman.

This is a 30 per cent drop compared to the 9,402 hardcore poor household heads recorded on Jan 31.

He attributed the drop to the various initiatives implemented by the State Development Office (PPN) with the state government in a bid to eradicate extreme poverty.

“Among the initiatives implemented is empowering the eKasih data initiative, increasing the income of hardcore poor households through financial assistance, job matching programmes and boosting income based on skills.

“Another initiative implemented to eradicate hardcore poverty is to nurture the second generation through education via three methods, namely financial aid for education, aid for devices and exposure to the education path for the younger generation,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the State Poverty Eradication Action Plan Workshop officiated by Deputy State Secretary (Development) Halizah Sipun at the banquet hall of the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Elaborating, Shamshuzaman said it is also necessary to improve the well-being and quality of life of the hardcore poor through assistance in repairing and building new houses, besides getting good health services and a comprehensive social safety net.

He added that all the outlined initiatives served as guidelines for the district administration, local authorities and aid agencies in eradicating poverty in the state.

“Assistance is also given based on the category of participants, whether productive or unproductive and according to age. The assistance given is not limited to just the head of the household but also members of the household,” he said.

On Monday (Aug 7), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated the Unity Government's commitment to end the problem of hardcore poverty this year, even if additional funds are required for the purpose.

Previously, Anwar was reported to have said that the government will implement the People's Income Initiative (IPR) which will focus on empowering the poor to increase their income potential with a total of RM750 million allocated for 2023 to the Ministry of Economy to make the IPR a success. -Bernama