Number of homeless on the rise, says KL mayor

HULU SELANGOR: The number of homeless people in Kuala Lumpur rose significantly last month, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Dahlan said yesterday

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) estimated it has helped about 1,000 homeless people in the city since the movement control order was enforced on March 18.

More are coming to the city from other states, Nor Hisham said.

“I have spoken to a couple of them who camped near Masjid Jamek. Most of them are from rural areas,” he said during a site visit to the Bukit Tagar Sanitary Landfill operated by Berjaya EnviroParks Sdn Bhd.

Nor Hisham added that people were drawn to the city due to easy access to food and basic necessities.

“They basically came here because of people’s generosity, which is apparent in the city. Food is provided by non-governmental organisations (NGO). Even those who go to restaurants will get free food,” he said.

Based on a report by a Malay daily, some of the homeless were from Penang and Sabah.

They made the move to Kuala Lumpur to get food, which can be up to five meals daily, clothing and other necessities provided by NGOs. Some were said to have received pocket money as well.

Most of the homeless in the city can be found near the National Mosque, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Lebuh Pudu, Jalan Chow Kit, Jalan Petaling, Jalan Sri Amar and Jalan Putra.

He urged the relevant authorities to address the matter as it was not DBKL’s responsibility to ensure their welfare.

“We help in whatever way we can during this crisis, but it is not our main duty to clear them off the streets,” he added.

On the visit to the Bukit Tagar Sanitary Landfill, Nor Hisham said he was keen to see the incinerator used there as the DBKL waste management unit in Kepong is looking to build a new incinerator.

“Most of our waste is sent to Bukit Tagar. We are looking at their tipping fees, what they do, whether it is suitable and if it is necessary to get an incinerator.

“We will not make any decisions today as a cost-benefit analysis is needed for us to prepare the paperwork to propose it to the government later,” he said.