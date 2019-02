KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Malaysians becoming drug mules has increased as the figures reveal an alarming rise last year, according to Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department deputy director DCP Zulkifli Ali.

He did not disclose the percentage increase but added that financial reasons and lifestyle demands were among factors contributing to the problem in the country.

According to him, the individuals involved were paid between RM5,000 and RM10,000 and most who were arrested were aware that they were being used as drug mules.

“Last year there was an increase in Malaysian drug mules as compared to the previous year because in Hong Kong alone 23 people were arrested.

“There are two situations in which they operate. They either bring the drugs abroad from Malaysia or they are sent abroad to pick the drugs and deliver them to another country,“ he told reporters at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters, here today.

Bernama had earlier reported that 425 Malaysian drug mules were arrested by the authorities in 19 countries between 2013 and October last year. — Bernama