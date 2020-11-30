Number of marriages declined, divorces increased in 2019

PUTRAJAYA: The number of marriages in 2019 decreased by 1.2 per cent to 203,821 as compared to 206,352 in 2018, the Marriage and Divorce Statistics, Malaysia, 2020 report revealed today.

The report, which presents the statistics on marriage and divorce for 2018 and 2019 by demographic characteristics at national, state and administrative district levels, also revealed that the number of divorces had increased by 12 per cent to 56,975 last year from 50,862 in 2018.

Commenting on the publication, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in tandem with the decline in the number of marriages, general marriage rate for grooms declined from 50.7 to 50.1 per thousand population of unmarried males aged 18 years and above.

A similar trend was also recorded for brides, where a decline from 47.0 to 46.2 per thousand population of unmarried females aged 16 years and over was observed, he said in a statement.

Mohd Uzir said the general divorce rate for males increased to 7.2 per thousand population from 6.5 of married males aged 18 years and over, with similar trend was also reported for females, increased from 7.0 to 7.7 per thousand population of married females aged 16 years and above.

“The median age of grooms remained at 28 years. The median age for brides increased from 26 years (2018) to 27 years (2019),” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the increase in the median age of brides was also attributed to the average age of mother at first birth that rose, 0.1 years from 27.8 in 2018 to 27.9 years in 2019.

“The current scenario shows that the tendency for late marriages is among those who are educated and working towards strengthening their individual economic stability especially those living in urban areas,” he said, adding that this was in line with the increase in urbanisation rate in Malaysia from 70.9 per cent in 2010 to 76.2 per cent in 2019.

Mohd Uzir said the statistics also showed that the oldest groom and bride were recorded at 93 and 86 years old last year.

“Approximately 0.3 per cent grooms aged 65 years and over has married younger brides at the age group of 24 years and below, while 0.2 per cent brides aged 65 years and over has married younger grooms at the age group of 24 years old and below,” he said.-Bernama