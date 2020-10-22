Number of new cases drops by 130

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported 732 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, down from 862 the day before. There were six new fatalities.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said of the new cases, 724 were locally transmitted.

The additional cases bring the national tally to 22,957, with the death toll now at 199.

Sabah continues to record a large number of cases, with 535 new infections yesterday.

Selangor recorded 114 confirmed cases followed by Kuala Lumpur with 20 and Penang with 12.

Negri Sembilan had nine new cases, while Labuan, Kedah and Perak had seven each. There were six new cases in Putrajaya, three in Malacca and one in Kelantan.

Noor Hisham also announced in his daily press conference yesterday that the ministry had identified eight new clusters, bringing the total active clusters to 28.

Three of the new clusters are in Sabah, which are Basung and Inai in the district of Kudat and Tempayan covering the Kota Kinabalu and Penampang districts.

In the peninsular, the Long cluster affects Hulu Langat in Selangor as well as Titiwangsa, Lembah Pantai and Kepong in Kuala Lumpur.

Another cluster, Cahaya, was found in the Petaling district in Selangor and Tampin in Negri Sembilan.

The sixth cluster, Bah Kota, ia active in Sepang in Selangor and Seremban in Negri Sembilan.

Melati, the seventh cluster, is present in Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur and Klang in Selangor. The eighth is the Bina Labuan cluster in Labuan.

Of the six new fatalities, five were Malaysians. All of them, aged 27 to 71, were from Labuan and Sabah.

Meanwhile, 580 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 14,931.

There are 7,827 active cases, with 102 in intensive care and 31 requiring ventilator assistance.

Noor Hisham said the R Nought (Rt) has improved since the conditional movement control order was enforced, dropping from 2.2Rt to 1.2Rt yesterday.

Selangor had the highest Rt at 1.4 followed closely by Sabah at 1.3 and Kedah at 0.7Rt.

Noor Hisham noted the measures taken in Kedah had successfully contained the outbreak, with the same measures to be implemented in Sabah. “We are seeing some positive signs,” he said.

However, there were some asymptomatic patients, or those with mild symptoms who refused to be admitted to hospital or to be diagnosed.