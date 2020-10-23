Number of new cases exceeds 800 again

PETALING JAYA: Like a pendulum, the daily increase in the number of Covid-19 cases has swung back up.

A total of 847 cases were reported yesterday, up from 732 the day before. This was just 15 cases short of the record of 862 infections reported on Tuesday. The national tally now stands at 23,804.

As in the past few days, the number of imported cases accounted for just a small percentage. There were only five yesterday, according to Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

Yesterday’s addition brings the total number of active cases to 8,183, with 90 of them undergoing treatment in intensive care. Twenty-nine of them require ventilator support.

Another five patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll past the 200 mark to 204.

A total of 486 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,417.

Among the fatalities were two men and two women in Sabah and a woman in Kedah, all aged 60 to 88.

Noor Hisham said another six new clusters were reported on Wednesday, namely the Tinusa cluster in Sandakan, Sauh cluster in Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Miri, Jambu cluster in Hulu Langat, Sofi cluster in Seremban, Bah Mutiara cluster in Hulu Langat, Titiwangsa and Lembah Pantai and Umboo cluster in Alor Gajah.

There were 33 cases in the Tinusa cluster, 17 in Sauh, 15 in Jambu, 34 in Sofi, 10 in Bah Mutiara and four in Umboo.

Sabah again recorded the highest number of new cases, with 578, followed by Selangor with 137, eight of whom had recently returned from Sabah.

Negri Sembilan had 38 positive cases, Labuan added 29, Kuala Lumpur had 23, Perak had 14 and Penang recorded another 10 cases.

Putrajaya saw four new cases, Kedah, Malacca and Kelatan had three each, Pahang reported two and Terengganu, Johor and Sarawak saw one new case each.