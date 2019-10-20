Number of Perak flood victims stays at 241 this morning

IPOH: There are 241 flood victims still housed at three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Perak as at 8am this morning.

According to a Perak Flood Management Secretariat spokesman, 219 people from 61 families in Hilir Perak are still seeking shelter at the evacuation centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan this morning.

They comprised victims from Kampung Batu 9, Kampung Batu 7, Lorong Mesra Batu 7 1/2, Lorong Sidang Osman and Batu 8, he said.

A new PPS was opened in Hulu Perak last night at Kampung Pengkalan Ikan community hall in Lenggong to house for villagers from one family.

He said 18 flood victims from four families were still being sheltered at Kampung Sungai Klah Baru community hall in Batang Padang district. - Bernama