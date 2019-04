KUALA LUMPUR: The number of places for students enrolling for the Education Ministry’s matriculation programme has been increased to 40,000 from 25,000 previously.

Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) said the Pakatan Harapan government acknowledges that there is a need to increase the number of students in the field of science and the capacity of the matriculation programme should be maximised for this purpose.

“This decision is also seen as the best way to ensure that the matriculation programme can provide education opportunities to all races.

“The ministry will also hold discussions with the Finance Ministry in the near future with regard to costs following the decision to increase the number of students,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Maszlee said at the Cabinet meeting yesterda a decision was made to maintain the 90% quota for bumiputra students and 10% for non-bumiputra students, in line with the original vision of the matriculation programme to encourage bumiputra students to pursue studies in science.

“The Cabinet also requested the Education Ministry to consider measures such as utilising premises and expertise at Institutes of Teacher Education to accommodate the increase in the number of students,” he said. — Bernama