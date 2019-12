KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah continued to have 95 people at two flood relief centres in Sook, about 40 km from Keningau, as of 8pm today.

State Civil Defence Force in a statement said all of them who were from 19 families from Kampung Rancangan Belia Tiulon and Kampung Sook Pusat, had been evacuated on Monday to the relief centres.

It said floodwaters continued to recede in the flood-affected areas. — Bernama