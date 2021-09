PETALING JAYA: The number of unemployed increased slightly to 778,200 persons resulting in July’s unemployment rate to remain at 4.8%, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) reported today.

Its release of Statistics of Labour Force, Malaysia, July 2021 described the labour supply situation based on the Labour Force Survey.

“July 2021 observed the number of employment continued to decline albeit at a moderate rate while unemployment increased slightly. At the beginning of the month, the whole nation was shifted to Phase 1 of National Recovery Plan (NRP) considering the high number of Covid-19 new cases continued amid the ascending vaccination rate,” Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said in a statement.

“Later, eight states had moved into Phase 2 of NRP in stages with eased of restriction thatallowed more economic activities to operate with adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP). This signalled some positive effects to the economy and subsequently to the labour force situation in these states.

“Nevertheless, eight states which consists approximately 52% of the Malaysia’s labour force remained in Phase 1 of NRP. As for Selangor and Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, most districts and localities in both states were in Restricted Movement Control Order (MCO) starting from 3 to 16 July 2021 which had caused non-essential economic and services activities to be halted.”

According to the report, a smaller month-on-month decline of 0.02% was recorded for the number of employed persons in July 2021 to register 15.29 million persons (June 2021: -0.5%; 15.30 million persons) with employment-to-population ratio stagnated at 65.0%.

On the contrary, the number of unemployed persons increased slightly by 1.2% to post a total of 778,200 persons (June 2021: 5.6%; 768,700).

The unemployment rate for the month remained at 4.8% as compared to the previous month while year-on-year, declined by 0.1 percentage point (July 2020:4.7%).

Hence, the number of labour force in July 2021 was slightly higher by 0.04% (June 2021: -0.2%) to register 16.07 million persons after registering decreases in the preceding months. The labour force participation rate (LFPR) during the month stood at 68.3%.