Numbers don’t say it all

PETALING JAYA: While there are encouraging signs that the number of reported Covid-19 cases is dropping, these figures may not be an actual barometer of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

In saying this, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Prof Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam pointed out that we are under-testing currently as it was reported recently that the number of people testing for Covid-19 declined by 27%.

“Not all close contacts are being screened and tested for Covid-19. Therefore, the figures we see now may not truly reflect the Covid-19 situation in the country,” he told theSun.

“We believe this may be due to the Health Ministry’s current policy of testing only symptomatic close contacts.

“Just last month, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that the government planned to increase testing capacity to 150,000 per day from the current 70,000. But at the moment, we are not maximising our testing capacity.”

Since there have also been reports of community transmissions, we should test the community to confirm the extent or how widespread the transmissions are, he said.

The drop in the effective reproduction rate (Rt) of Covid-19 will largely depend on the public’s level of compliance to the standard operating procedures (SOP), he pointed out.

He said now that more sectors have opened, SOP compliance must be strictly monitored or infectivity and overall cases of Covid-19 can spike again.

“The main pillars to prevent Covid-19 are still the SOP. However, we should increase testing using RTK Antigen.

“It may be less sensitive compared with RT PCR, but can be effective in identifying cases early.

“Those who test positive can be quickly isolated to prevent further spread. RTK Antigen testing also costs less compared with RT PCR,” he said

Subramaniam urged the government to rope in the 7,000 Health Ministry-trained GPs that are well distributed throughout the country to test the community.

He added that a similar strategy was adopted in New Zealand - a country recognised for its successful management of the pandemic.

He said to bring Covid-19 under control, the government should aim to vaccinate the population as quickly as possible or we may continue to struggle with issues of SOP compliance, leading to a surge in cases every now and then.

“The sooner we vaccinate, the sooner we can bring the pandemic under control,” he said.

Subramaniam pointed out that with a number of restrictions already lifted, the public is effectively no longer under a movement control order (MCO).

“MMA feels the Health Ministry should have waited until Feb 18 before opening up more sectors,” he said.

“Quite a number of retail sectors are already open and at the weekend, shopping malls were crowded with people due to the Chinese New Year break and Valentine’s Day. It was as if there was no MCO.”

Subramaniam said there is a likelihood that some preventive measures may continue for a period beyond the pandemic to protect economies around the world.

He said as viruses will mutate, there will always be a possibility of an outbreak.

However, he believes with the lessons learnt and experience gained in managing this pandemic, we would be better prepared.