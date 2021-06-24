Numbers down but danger remains

PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded daily has dropped but medical experts warn that the worst is not over yet.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said the positivity rate, at more than 5% in most states, is still high while Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal pointed out that the fatality rate is still high and many patients still need intensive care.

The number of new cases reported daily has hovered between 4,000 and 6,000 over the past week, down from more than 6,000 cases per day in May.

Subramaniam said the drive to test people for Covid-19 is still not extensive enough.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended that the screening effort be ramped up if the positivity rate rises above 5%.”

However, intensive screening is being carried out only in Selangor.

“Other states should run similar programmes.”

Subramaniam said the number of cases will be a lot higher if more people are screened but this is the only way to prevent more people from being infected.

He urged the government to intensify the screening effort now that the lockdown has forced people to stay at home.

“The real situation and a more accurate positivity rate will only be known with adequate testing. We should not just aim to reduce the number of new cases daily. We should also set a target to reduce the positivity rate,” he added.

Subramaniam said any decision to relax movement restrictions must be based on a proper assessment of the Covid-19 situation derived from data obtained through mass community screening.

“Given that positivity rate varies from state to state, it may be possible to relax restrictions in states with a lower count.”

Subramaniam said the movement control order (MCO) succeeded in slowing the rate of transmission, giving the healthcare system a much needed breather.

“But to break the chain of infection, we still need to deploy the FTTIS (find, test, trace, isolate and support) strategy as recommended by WHO.”

Sanjay said the drop in the number of new cases reported daily could be the result of an easing of screening efforts.

“The number of tests has decreased in recent weeks but that may be a direct effect of a change in the national screening strategy.

“A lower number of positive cases will lead to fewer close contacts and that means a lower number of tests being conducted.”

He said if the number of positive cases continues to rise with the screening drive remaining consistent, it is an indication that there still are many in the community who have been infected but not detected yet.

Sanjay also noted that the positivity rate has been hovering at above 6% since the middle of May.

He said mass screening is a good way to identify cases in the community but it is expensive.

“It is more cost-effective if it covers only small communities with the possibility of a high positivity rate, such as those in clusters of infections or areas under an enhanced MCO,” he said.

However, doing it for the general population is less feasible due to the costs and the need for repeat screening to reduce transmission, he added.

Sanjay said one of the reasons for the high number of cases in Selangor is the fact that it has a large population living in highly dense urban centres.