ALOR STAR: The Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received numerous complaints of civil servants in the state submitting false claims, said its director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap.

He said the agency welcomed the public complaints especially from civil servants at various levels who were willing to provide information on the matter, though they involved small amounts.

“I get the calls directly from the people wishing to provide such information and most of the callers are the civil servants themselves and they come prepared with various documents,“ he told reporters at the Kedah MACC Strategic Partner Appreciation Event here today.

Shaharom Nizam said Kedah MACC had always adopted the open door policy and would open investigation papers if the allegations were justified and the complaints were enclosed with supporting documents as evidence.

He said as of November, Kedah MACC had received 442 complaints while 73 investigation papers have been opened and 114 arrests made.

He said Kedah MACC also encouraged all parties from government and private agencies to cooperate in organising programmes to combat corruption. — Bernama