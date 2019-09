KOTA KINABALU: Sister Rufina Sotiar, a 68-year-old nun, became the oldest apprentice to receive her Level 3 certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education during the Sabah and Labuan FT National Dual Training System convocation ceremony held yesterday.

Rufina said she likes her occupation at Taska Stella Maris and enjoys looking after the children under her care, who are between two-months-old and four-years-old.

“They are very smart, and hence, we need to come up with activities. Caring for little children is no longer about just feeding them and putting them to sleep. There must be some activities too. It is all about the quality of the care,” she told press members after receiving her certificate yesterday.

She added that she wanted to improve her knowledge in caring for little children, hence, her one year and a half of hard work to attain the certificate from SLDN. She also said that she does not get tired looking after the children, despite the age, and that she also has 13 staff under her.

Her next step, she said, is to go for her diploma. — The Borneo Post