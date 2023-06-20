Nur Jazlan ready to perform duties as Senate deputy president

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly elected Dewan Negara Deputy President Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said he was honoured and grateful for the trust given by the government, especially Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to hold the position.

“Based on my experience as an MP for three terms and also as deputy home minister and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), I think I am capable of carrying out this task,“ he told a press conference at the Parliament Building today.

Nur Jazlan said he was determined to assist President Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, as well as to strengthen the function and role of the Special Select Committee of the Dewan Negara.

The Pulai Umno Division chief, whose nomination was proposed by Anwar, secured 43 votes for the position.