Nur Sajat fined RM2,700 for failing to submit GST return statements

SHAH ALAM: Cosmetic entrepreneur Nur Sajat (pix) was fined RM2,700, in default six weeks jail, by the sessions court here for three charges under the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Judge Rofiah Mohamad meted out the fine after Nur Sajat, 33, whose real name is Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman, pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Nur Sajat, who was in court and clad in a red blouse, black pants and high heels, paid the fine.

He was charged with failing to furnish the Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns to the Malaysian Customs director-general for the taxable period from April 1, 2015, to June 30, 2015, from Oct 1, 2015, to Dec 31, 2015, and from Dec 1, 2016, to March 31, 2016, as stipulated under Section 41 (1) of the Goods and Services Tax Act.

The offences were committed at the Royal Customs Department, Kompleks Kastam Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur in Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya, between Oct 22, 2015, and June 16, 2016.

In mitigation, Nur Sajat said he was not aware of GST then.

“I apologise and admit that I had no knowledge of GST, my staff kept changing and also did not know about GST, that was why I failed to submit my GST returns,“ he added.

Customs prosecuting officer Noor Asyikin Md Rodhi prosecuted while Nur Sajat was unrepresented. — Bernama