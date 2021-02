KOTA BHARU: Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (pix) said nobody, not even cosmetics entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman or better known as Nur Sajat, is above the law in Malaysia.

“No one is immune from the law, the court process needs to be prudent and thorough because there are certain procedures and guidelines that need to be followed.

“If there is an individual who refuses to appear in court, that does not mean that he is above the law, it is just that the process is ongoing,“ he told reporters after handing over contributions to a fire victim, Mohd Yazid Mohd Nor, in Pengkalan Nangka, Pengkalan Chepa here today.

The Shah Alam Syariah High Court issued an arrest warrant against Muhammad Sajjad, 36, for failing to attend proceedings on Feb 23.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Marzuk said the federal government had allocated RM50,000 to build a three-bedroom house for Mohd Yazid, 30, under the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s Musaadah Fund.

“This is the first house to be built under the fund apart from other assistance after this,“ he said. -Bernama