Nurflix, Malaysia’s first Syariah-compliant streaming service launched

KUALA LUMPUR: The first Syariah-compliant streaming service in Malaysia, Nurflix was launched yesterday as part of the efforts to enrichen Islamic preaching content via the internet.

Broadcast live from the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque, Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam, on its official Facebook page, Nurflix.tv, the ceremony was officiated by renowned Islamic preacher Habib Ali Zainal Abidin Al Hamid, who is also its advisor.

On his Facebook posting, Habib Ali wrote that he had a meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri early this month to get his views and advice regarding the streaming service project.

“Alhamdulillah, my friends and I who were present received meaningful views and advice from the minister. If we are not able to educate the current generation through Syariah-compliant entertainment, Insya Allah (God Willing) the next generations will be educated,” he said.

Meanwhile, on his official Facebook account, Zulkifli congratulated Nurflix for its efforts and hoped that it would be a catalyst for the Islamic preaching movement in the digital age. — Bernama