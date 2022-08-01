Nurse charged with murdering her eight-month-old baby

SUNGAI SIPUT: A private nurse was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over the death of a eight-month-old baby boy last month.

T. Rebekal(pix), 30, nodded after the charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, was read out to her before Magistrate Nurul Asyifa Redzuan.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The woman was charged with murdering J. Melvin Jeshuran at a house in Kampung Muhibbah, Sungai Siput Utara here at about 6 pm last July 24.

She faced the death sentence if found guilty of the offence.

Deputy public prosecutor R. S. Vitthiyeswary prosecuted, while lawyer K. Nahtan (rpt. Nahtan), represented Rebekal.

The court set Oct 3 for mention.-Bernama