Nurse died from slash wounds on neck: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The police today said that Serdang Hospital nurse Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin, who was believed to have been murdered, died due to slash wounds on her neck.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the cause of death was determined through a post-mortem carried out yesterday.

Siti Kharina, 40, was found murdered at her rented condominium unit in Cyberjaya with slash wounds on her chest, neck and head.

The police have since detained three individuals suspected of being involved in the case, namely a man and woman from Nigeria, and a Pakistani man.

Siti Kharina, reportedly went missing on May 8 after she was last seen leaving the Serdang Hospital parking lot at 4pm in a white Honda City car. - Bernama