BEAUFORT: A nurse was killed when the car she was driving collided with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle in Kampung Nukahan, KM28 Jalan Beaufort-Menumbok, yesterday.

Beaufort district police chief DSP Azmir Abdul Razak, in a statement today, identified the victim as Siti Zaharah Jeris@Idris, 34. She died at the scene.

He said the victim was driving from Beaufort to Kuala Penyu at about 2.15pm when she was believed to have lost control of the wheel while overtaking two other vehicles and collided with the oncoming 4WD. — Bernama