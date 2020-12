SHAH ALAM: Another woman, a nurse, lodged a police report last Sunday, alleging that she was molested by a celebrity preacher who is now under remand.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the nurse at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur made the report at the Dang Wangi police station about 4 pm and the case had been referred to the Shah Alam district police headquarters for further investigation.

“This latest police report brings to a total of nine so far of rape and outraging modesty allegedly involving the preacher. We have opened investigation papers on seven of the cases while the other two have been classified as ‘no further action’ (NFA).

“Most of the cases involving the preacher happened in Shah Alam. We are still investigating the cases from every aspect with the information gathered,“ he told reporters at the official opening of the Sri Muda police station today.

Noor Azam said the 26-year-old woman claimed that the incident happened at a studio in Section 7, here, in December last year.

“The suspect’s modus operandi was the same as in his previous cases, whereby the woman was invited out for dinner before bringing her to his house on the pretext that he had left something behind there. Then she was allegedly embraced from behind by the suspect.

“It is understood that the victim has known the suspect since 2018 and they often went out together,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

The 25-year-old preacher had earlier been remanded for 10 days in a Shah Alam lock-up over allegation that he had raped a woman he got to know through his Instagram account.

He is again being remanded, this time in Petaling Jaya from yesterday until this Friday (Dec 11) over a similar allegation.

Meanwhile, Noor Azam said police were investigating the cause of death of a man who was found hung in an empty house in a forest area, near Gombak Tengah Tambahan, yesterday.

He said the body had been sent to the forensics unit to determine whether any criminal act was involved in the man’s death.

“The victim might be a homeless person. We will check the reports of missing persons to determine the identity of the victim, ” he added. -Bernama